Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.61 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

