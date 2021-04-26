ORIX (IX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ORIX (NYSE: IX):

4/21/2021 – ORIX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – ORIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ORIX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – ORIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ORIX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of IX stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in ORIX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

