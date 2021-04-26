Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.31

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 289046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

OROCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Orocobre alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.