Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equity Research cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.91. 17,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.