Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to Buy at SEB Equity Research

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNNGY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DNNGY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. 17,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,556. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

