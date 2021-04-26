OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.00

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.63, with a volume of 6338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

