OST Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.80 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. OST has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $1.28 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00741558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07375327 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.