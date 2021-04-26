Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 506,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

