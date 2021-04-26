Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.07

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.