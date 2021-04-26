Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,413. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

