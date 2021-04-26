Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

