Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Ovintiv worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,328,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.