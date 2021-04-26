OWNDATA 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00077394 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003196 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.