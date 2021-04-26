Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $470,782.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Oxen has a total market cap of $108.98 million and approximately $470,782.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,640.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.57 or 0.04643070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.00451205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $831.85 or 0.01550790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.27 or 0.00701459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.64 or 0.00480304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.10 or 0.00412189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,944,051 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

