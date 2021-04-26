Oxygen Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Oxygen has a market cap of $162.26 million and $19.76 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00006040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

