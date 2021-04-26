Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Position Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 116,682 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

