Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires 3,855 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $334,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 268,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.91 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

