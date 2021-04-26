Pachira Investments Inc. Invests $9.37 Million in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 516,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 6.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,596 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $10,068,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $5,206,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $5,082,000.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

