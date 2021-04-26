Pachira Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $418.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

