Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.15. The company had a trading volume of 464,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,169. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

