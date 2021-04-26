PacWest Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.70 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.