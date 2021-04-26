PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $164.58 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. PAID Network has a market cap of $164.58 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00268506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $540.67 or 0.01012589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00683310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,272.11 or 0.99770679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.