PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $174.36 million and $6.54 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00005141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

