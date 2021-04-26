Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Tops $0.0025

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $6,120.14 and $38.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

