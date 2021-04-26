Pamp Network Trading Up 19.9% This Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $6,125.76 and approximately $38.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

