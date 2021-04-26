Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Down 3.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.41. 3,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 128,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $763.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

