Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.53 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $223.81 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $438.64 or 0.00815830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00741558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07375327 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

