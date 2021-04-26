PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and approximately $787.11 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $32.50 or 0.00060655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00742563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.22 or 0.07830608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 161,806,221 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

