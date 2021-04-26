Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $7,241,011.47 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $7,241,011.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,749.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 28,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,901. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $145.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

