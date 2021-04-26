Pantos (PAN) Market Capitalization Hits $8.93 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. Pantos has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $87,450.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00283310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.00992525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00724631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,781.00 or 0.99961655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.