Parachute Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $353,358.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $353,358.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00070498 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001366 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.