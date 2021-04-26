ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches One Day Volume of $195.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 147.8% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $132,491.73 and $195.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.40 or 0.00454979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002575 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.