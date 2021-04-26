Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.91. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$18.98 and a 12 month high of C$35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

