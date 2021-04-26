Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.
Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78.
In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
