ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 13.2% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.82 million and $442.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

