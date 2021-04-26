Parkland (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

PKI stock opened at C$38.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.17. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.72 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

