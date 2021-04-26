Parthenon LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.62. 120,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

