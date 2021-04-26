Parthenon LLC Cuts Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 0.18% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

