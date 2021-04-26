Parthenon LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Parthenon LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FREE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

FREE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,418. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

