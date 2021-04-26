Parthenon LLC Has $27.62 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 4.4% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 18.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

