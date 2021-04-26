Parthenon LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parthenon LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.1% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,543. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

