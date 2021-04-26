Parthenon LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.72 on Monday, hitting $2,333.02. 22,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,325.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

