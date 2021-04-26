Parthenon LLC Purchases Shares of 133,308 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Parthenon LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.95% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

