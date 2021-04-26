Parthenon LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.05. 542,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

