Parthenon LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Turning Point Brands worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPB traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

