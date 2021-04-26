Particl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,889.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $13,889.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.77 or 0.01280674 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,799,050 coins and its circulating supply is 9,777,965 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

