Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Shares Up 0.8%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSYTF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.