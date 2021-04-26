Patientory (PTOY) Tops One Day Volume of $9,227.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $9,227.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

