Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 521,763 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

