Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.35 Million

Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $729.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.16 million to $768.00 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $589.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $89.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,917,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $426,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,431 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

